IU to Park So Dam: 5 stunning Korean actresses who would make it BIG in Hollywood

Korean dramas have us hooked to our screens and are often our source of happiness and something that fans look forward to. Sometimes, some actors and actresses in the k-dramas are often lauded for their charm, stunning appearances and incredible skills. Fans often wish for these actors to make their debut in Hollywood. When it comes to Korean actresses, some of them should have been in incredible Hollywood movies by now! Here's Pinkvilla's list of Korean actresses who would ace it in Hollywood:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
IU's dramas and movies always trend on top for her incredible acting skills. Her versatility as an actress has won many hearts, and we cannot wait for our favourite idol to make her long-awaited Hollywood debut.
After Squid Game, HoYeon Jung has become a household name! Critics and fans, both have praised HoYeon for her acting prowess, and it's about time that she joins a Hollywood movie and flaunts her stunning charm.
First and foremost, get well soon, So Dam. For those unversed, Park So Dam has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. However, we would absolutely love to see the Parasite actress come back to our screens soon and ace it in a Hollywood movie.
After Vincenzo, a mafia Hollywood movie should have Jeon Yeo Been as the lead actress. Also, if she is paired with Song Joong Ki again, fans will go gaga!
She 'crashlanded' into our lives in 2020 with her incredible drama with Hyun Bin, and now we cannot wait for her to debut in a Hollywood movie. Her experience, charisma and charm would be well-suited for a big Holly hit!