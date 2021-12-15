IU to Park So Dam: 5 stunning Korean actresses who would make it BIG in Hollywood

1 / 6

Korean actresses we wish would make their Hollywood debut

Korean dramas have us hooked to our screens and are often our source of happiness and something that fans look forward to. Sometimes, some actors and actresses in the k-dramas are often lauded for their charm, stunning appearances and incredible skills. Fans often wish for these actors to make their debut in Hollywood. When it comes to Korean actresses, some of them should have been in incredible Hollywood movies by now! Here's Pinkvilla's list of Korean actresses who would ace it in Hollywood:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES