PHOTOS: 6 Times Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin made us believe in true love

Updated on Feb 11, 2022 01:05 PM IST   |  6.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

    Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

    After making us fall in love with the star-crossed lovers, Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Seri through the mega-hit series, ‘Crash Landing On You’, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were revealed to be dating the next year in 2021. On February 10, 2022, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin announced their plans to marry through sweet, heartfelt letters on Instagram and made us fall in love with the two all over again. Son Ye Jin posted a picture of her holding a miniature white wedding dress and shared a long message alongside, beginning with “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him.” Meanwhile, Hyun Bin shared a sweet picture of the two holding hands, and announced their upcoming wedding through a letter making a reference to ‘Crash Landing on You’, saying, “Jung Hyuk and Seri, who were together in the work, are going to take another step together.” To celebrate BinJin getting married, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of the lovely couple!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 6
    Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

    Hearts Galore

    Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin offer hearts to the cameras in their own ways.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 6
    Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

    Side-By-Side

    Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin hold each other close at an event for their work, 'Negotiation'.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 6
    Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

    I've Got Your Back

    The couple have got each other's backs!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

    You're All I See

    The whole world seems to fade into the background when the two are together!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

    BinJin For The Win!

    This list would be incomplete without this adorable selfie!

    Photo Credit : Son Ye Jin's Instagram account