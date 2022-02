1 / 6

Beautiful

If you follow the K-drama world closely, we are sure you are in the same position as us- in absolute awe of Son Ye Jin. Her every move, every step, the smallest of details are so delicate and graceful that one cannot help but be moved by them. Moreover, her impact in the Hallyu wave has been so immense that she has become an unshakable source of happiness for multiple people around the world. Making her return to the TV world after a 2-year break following the unmissable success of her last drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ opposite her now-boyfriend Hyunbin, the world awaits the premiere of ‘Thirty Nine’. An embodiment of backward-aging we think she has found the secret to stay young all through the years. Here’s taking a look at some of our favourite moments.

Photo Credit : News1