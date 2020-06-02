Sonakshi Sinha Birthday Special: Take a look at these adorable THROWBACK photos of the actress

1 / 12

Sonakshi Sinha's throwback pictures

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to celebrate her quarantine birthday today. We know how the actress is a perfect example of the phrase" bold and beautiful". As our front line officers are helping civilians away from their families, in the midst of the lockdown, the actress Sonakshi Sinha has written a heartfelt poem to pay tribute to these people this recently. In this poem, she recounted the COVID - 19 Hero's battle. Sonakshi posted a video from her Instagram page as she recited poetry on Saturday. She has praised physicians, paramedics, police personnel in this video. With this picture, she wrote," Whenever the mention of Corona's defeat will be, the name will be of these COVID Heroes. A small tribute to COVID Heroes from me.'"Sonakshi had auctioned her artwork a few days earlier to raise funds for daily wage workers. She did the work for the for Anshula Kapoor's fankind. She had provided several works of art made by her own hands for the sale. The actress who made her debut opposite Salman Khan in the movie Dabangg in 2010. She was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 in 2019 and even made a special appearance in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ghoomketu. The actress's performances in movies like Lootera and Akira proved her versatility. Today we have these throwback photos of the actors which are as delightful as her. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram