Sonakshi Sinha Birthday Special: Take a look at these adorable THROWBACK photos of the actress

Sonakshi Sinha turns a year older and as the Dabangg actress is all set to celebrate the same in quarantine, let's take a look at her throwback pictures.
3837 reads Mumbai Updated: June 2, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 12
    Sonakshi Sinha's throwback pictures

    Sonakshi Sinha's throwback pictures

    Actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to celebrate her quarantine birthday today. We know how the actress is a perfect example of the phrase" bold and beautiful". As our front line officers are helping civilians away from their families, in the midst of the lockdown, the actress Sonakshi Sinha has written a heartfelt poem to pay tribute to these people this recently. In this poem, she recounted the COVID - 19 Hero's battle. Sonakshi posted a video from her Instagram page as she recited poetry on Saturday. She has praised physicians, paramedics, police personnel in this video. With this picture, she wrote," Whenever the mention of Corona's defeat will be, the name will be of these COVID Heroes. A small tribute to COVID Heroes from me.'"Sonakshi had auctioned her artwork a few days earlier to raise funds for daily wage workers. She did the work for the for Anshula Kapoor's fankind. She had provided several works of art made by her own hands for the sale. The actress who made her debut opposite Salman Khan in the movie Dabangg in 2010. She was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 in 2019 and even made a special appearance in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ghoomketu. The actress's performances in movies like Lootera and Akira proved her versatility. Today we have these throwback photos of the actors which are as delightful as her. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    With her favourite

    With her favourite

    How adorable is this hairstyle of the Dabangg actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    The beautiful family

    The beautiful family

    With her mom, brothers and dad in a happy frame. We can't miss her expression here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Piggy back rides are the most fun ones

    Piggy back rides are the most fun ones

    The actress looks really sweet in this throwback picture where she is seen enjoying a piggy back ride.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Another one with her star

    Another one with her star

    How cute is this father daughter duo?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    When the siblings rule the frame

    When the siblings rule the frame

    The siblings rule the frame with their father Shatrugan Sinha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    A chubby little Sona

    A chubby little Sona

    This father daughter duo just warms up your heart with their pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    On stage with dad

    On stage with dad

    Sona with her father in her school days attending an event with him on stage.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    With her swag on

    With her swag on

    The actress surely looks cool in this childhood throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Getting all the love

    Getting all the love

    How adorable is this picture of Sona with her parents?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Welcoming baby Sonakshi

    Welcoming baby Sonakshi

    All dolled up here, Sonakshi's pic as a baby with her family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Sharing frames full of memories

    Sharing frames full of memories

    Wasn't the Dabangg star the cutest as a toddler? Love her head band in these pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

