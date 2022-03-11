Bollywood celebs who successfully battled Cancer

For Bollywood celebrities, Cancer is one such battle where they have had to deal with ulterior pressures that come with it as showbiz. While some succumb to the disease, others came up as heroes who inspire us to stay on the battlefield of life and come out successful. From survivors to those who are still fighting this fatal disease, here are Bollywood celebrities who have been diagnosed with Cancer.
Photo Credit : Sonali Bendre
In the year 2018, author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap who is married to Ayushmann Khurrana was diagnosed with breast Cancer. The actress documented her entire journey to inspire other women in the world. She finished her treatment in 2019 and was declared Cancer-free.
Photo Credit : Tahira Kashyap Instagram
Sonali Bendre who ruled hearts in the 90s with her acting was diagnosed with Metastatic Cancer in 2018. She received intensive treatment in New York and maintained a cheerful attitude throughout her therapy.
Photo Credit : Sonali Bendre Instagram
Actress Lisa Ray was fearless in not just discussing her Cancer but also sharing pictures and raising awareness about it. In fact, she was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to announce her Cancer diagnosis publicly.
Photo Credit : Lisa Ray Instagram
The beautiful Nepali beauty, Manisha Koirala has given the Hindi film industry several blockbuster movies such as Lajja, Dil Se, and Bombay. At the age of 42, the actress was diagnosed with ovarian Cancer for which she received treatment in New York. After several chemotherapies and surgeries, she was declared Cancer-free in the year 2015.
Photo Credit : Manisha Koirala Instagram
Veteran actress Kirron Kher was diagnosed with blood Cancer in 2021. All her fans and celebrities are praying for her speedy recovery. While her treatment goes on, she has resumed her work and is judging a reality show alongside Baadshah and Shilpa Shetty.
Photo Credit : Kirron Kher Instagram