Sonali Phogat Demise: Cherished moments of the late politician-actress with her daughter Yashodhara

1 / 6

Cherished moments of the late politician-actress with her daughter Yashodhara

BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday, August 22, following a cardiac arrest, as per reports. The news of her demise has left the entertainment and political industry in deep shock. As per the News18 report, Sonali complained of uneasiness to her staff, who accompanied the 41-year-old on her Goa trip. She was active in her political career and popular on social media as well. The politician-actress is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat. Here are some adorable pictures of Sonali with her daughter.

Photo Credit : Sonali Phogat instagram