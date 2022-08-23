Sonali Phogat Demise: Cherished moments of the late politician-actress with her daughter Yashodhara

BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday, August 22, following a cardiac arrest, as per reports. The news of her demise has left the entertainment and political industry in deep shock. As per the News18 report, Sonali complained of uneasiness to her staff, who accompanied the 41-year-old on her Goa trip. She was active in her political career and popular on social media as well. The politician-actress is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat. Here are some adorable pictures of Sonali with her daughter.
Photo Credit : Sonali Phogat instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat was married to politician Sanjay Phogat, who passed away in 2016, under some mysterious circumstances. They had a daughter Yashodhara Phogat and Sonali solely took care of her. She loved to take her daughter for outings. She and her daughter are seen enjoying ice cream and brownie in the pic.
Sonali is seen enjoying her birthday celebration with her daughter as they twin in red tops. She had cut a chocolate cake.
The mother-daughter duo looks adorable as Yashodhara is seen hugging her mother.
The politician-actress did many fun activities with her daughter; here they are seen horse riding together. They are seen enjoying themselves on a farm, playing with animals.
Sonali Phogat and her daughter are seen enjoying the monsoon season as they walk in rain together, holding an umbrella.