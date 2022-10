Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the popular actress is currently enjoying a new phase of her life as a young mother. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August, this year. The ultimate fashionista of Bollywood, who was on a maternity break, recently made a comeback to the fashion front with her stunning Diwali photoshoots. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, is on a high with his new role as a grandfather, as well as a massive line-up of promising projects.