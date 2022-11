Sonam looks stunning in trench coat

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. She welcomed her son Vayu in August this year and has been enjoying her motherhood phase. The actress often shares her pregnancy journey. She recently shared a video that shows Anand driving, while Sonam is busy making the video, and their son Vayu is in the backseat. The video then shows Anil Kapoor, while Anand Ahuja walks next to him. In the next part, Sonam is seen cuddling with her son. Sonam revealed her son Vayu’s face for the first time. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo appearance in the web film AK vs AK, which starred her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles.