Sonam Kapoor is a well-known fashionista in Bollywood. The actress always impresses everyone with her fashion sense. Well, the actress has gone to Jeddah to participate in the Red Sea Film Festival. Her looks from the event are going viral. She was looking mesmerizing in a yellow-toned gown. However, on this trip, Vayu, her son, did not accompany her.
Sonam was seen wearing a black outfit and layered it with a blue coloured shawl.
She completed her look with soft makeup and red lipstick.
Earlier in the day, the actress dropped a video in which she was heard saying that she is missing her son Vayu.
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind, co-starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.
