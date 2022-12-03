Sonam Kapoor spotted at airport

Sonam Kapoor is a well-known fashionista in Bollywood. The actress always impresses everyone with her fashion sense. Well, the actress has gone to Jeddah to participate in the Red Sea Film Festival. Her looks from the event are going viral. She was looking mesmerizing in a yellow-toned gown. However, on this trip, Vayu, her son, did not accompany her.