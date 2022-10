Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja leave for their Diwali bash

Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja are throwing a Diwali bash tonight. The stars of B'Town welcomed the festival of lights with pomp and show and Sonam and Anand were no exception. The lovebirds often colour social media red with their insta-romance. Moreover, their photos go viral in no time whenever they surface online. Tonight, they were spotted twining with each other as they donned stylish outfits for the special occasion. Sonam was seen dressed in a royal ivory-coloured outfit with intricate work done on it. She wore her hair down and rocked the glam makeup look with heavy jewelery. On the other hand, Anand Ahuja looked effortlessly handsome in his ethnic clothes of similar hues. They were clicked as they left Anil Kapoor's residence for the party. Check out their latest photos.