Airport look

Sonam Kapoor continues to be in the limelight after she delivered a baby boy. She has been sharing a lot of updates about her new life on social media and fans are liking it. Well, the new mommy looks like have also started taking up work commitments as she is now often getting spotted at the airport. Every time she is stepping out her fashion sense has impressed fans. Today, also it was no different. The actress was seen at the airport in a black striped dress and was looking stunning.