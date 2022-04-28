5 childhood PICS of Sonam Kapoor with siblings Rhea & Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor that are truly unmissable

1 / 6

Sonam Kapoor's childhood photos with siblings

There’s something about childhood pictures that is so special. And going through the unseen childhood photos of B’Town celebs has always been exciting. Add some sibling love to that, and you have the perfect recipe to sweet nostalgia. Well, today we have curated five adorable and unseen childhood pictures of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, featuring her siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Sonam is quite active on Instagram, and every now and then, she treats her fans and followers to these gems from the good old days. The soon-to-be mommy Sonam Kapoor has been missing from the silver screen for quite some time now. On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor has established herself as a fashion designer and producer in the industry. Talking about the youngest of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s children, Harsh, the actor is a few movies old in showbiz and is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Thar, where he will share screen space with his father for the second time. Check out Sonam Kapoor’s childhood pictures with Rhea and Harsh.

Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram