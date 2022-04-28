5 childhood PICS of Sonam Kapoor with siblings Rhea & Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor that are truly unmissable

There’s something about childhood pictures that is so special. And going through the unseen childhood photos of B’Town celebs has always been exciting. Add some sibling love to that, and you have the perfect recipe to sweet nostalgia. Well, today we have curated five adorable and unseen childhood pictures of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, featuring her siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Sonam is quite active on Instagram, and every now and then, she treats her fans and followers to these gems from the good old days. The soon-to-be mommy Sonam Kapoor has been missing from the silver screen for quite some time now. On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor has established herself as a fashion designer and producer in the industry. Talking about the youngest of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s children, Harsh, the actor is a few movies old in showbiz and is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Thar, where he will share screen space with his father for the second time. Check out Sonam Kapoor’s childhood pictures with Rhea and Harsh.
Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram
In this picture shared by Rhea Kapoor on the ‘gram, we see Sonam and her clinging on to Dad Anil Kapoor, for they strike a pose for the camera.
In this precious picture, we see Sonam diligently being the big sister to baby Harsh, as the former holds him on her lap.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram
In this photo, Sonam, Rhea, and Harsh stand in front of each other in a line, as they smile brightly at the camera!
Looks like the Kapoor siblings had those photogenic features right from their childhood. Here, we see Sonam and Harsh as the perfect example.
In yet another childhood picture, we see the sibling- ove between Sonam, Rhea, and Harsh in this precious, candid moment.
