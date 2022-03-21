5 Mushy photos of phenomenal couple Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Published on Mar 21, 2022 10:11 PM IST   |  985
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Soon to be parents Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

    Soon to be parents Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

    Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple took to Instagram to announce this big news with their fans and shared a few pictures from her gorgeous maternity shoot. The diva will soon join the Bollywood moms' club with the arrival of her first child. Anand and Sonam will be having their first kid after four years of their marriage that was held in the year 2018. On that note, here's a look at five romantic pictures of parents-to-be Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja that are all about love.

    Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Twinning & winning

    Twinning & winning

    The diva can be seen showering all her love for her husband in the picture. In the click, Sonam can be seen wearing a beautiful high-neck all-black kaftan while Anand complemented her in a black shirt and trousers.

    Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Parents-to-be

    Parents-to-be

    In the click, mother-to-be Sonam can be seen lying on Anand Ahuja's lap as she puts her hands on her baby bump.

    Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Always better together

    Always better together

    From casual to glamorous, we have witnessed the couple rock all outfits they wear. The two look dreamy and straight of a movie poster as Sonam wore a pink dress while Anand opted for a classic blazer.

    Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Ethnic glam

    Ethnic glam

    While Sonam looked radiant on an off-white chikan Anarkali ensemble, Anand complemented her in an off-white kurta set.

    Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    ​Wedding day

    ​Wedding day

    For their fairytale wedding, the diva opted for a red lehenga with vintage style jewellery comprising of a choker and matha patti. While her groom looked dashing in a bandhgala.

    Photo Credit : Anand S Ahuja Instagram