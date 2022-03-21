5 Mushy photos of phenomenal couple Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple took to Instagram to announce this big news with their fans and shared a few pictures from her gorgeous maternity shoot. The diva will soon join the Bollywood moms' club with the arrival of her first child. Anand and Sonam will be having their first kid after four years of their marriage that was held in the year 2018. On that note, here's a look at five romantic pictures of parents-to-be Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja that are all about love.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The diva can be seen showering all her love for her husband in the picture. In the click, Sonam can be seen wearing a beautiful high-neck all-black kaftan while Anand complemented her in a black shirt and trousers.
In the click, mother-to-be Sonam can be seen lying on Anand Ahuja's lap as she puts her hands on her baby bump.
From casual to glamorous, we have witnessed the couple rock all outfits they wear. The two look dreamy and straight of a movie poster as Sonam wore a pink dress while Anand opted for a classic blazer.
While Sonam looked radiant on an off-white chikan Anarkali ensemble, Anand complemented her in an off-white kurta set.
For their fairytale wedding, the diva opted for a red lehenga with vintage style jewellery comprising of a choker and matha patti. While her groom looked dashing in a bandhgala.
Photo Credit : Anand S Ahuja Instagram