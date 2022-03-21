5 Mushy photos of phenomenal couple Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

1 / 6

Soon to be parents Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple took to Instagram to announce this big news with their fans and shared a few pictures from her gorgeous maternity shoot. The diva will soon join the Bollywood moms' club with the arrival of her first child. Anand and Sonam will be having their first kid after four years of their marriage that was held in the year 2018. On that note, here's a look at five romantic pictures of parents-to-be Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja that are all about love.

Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram