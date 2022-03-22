5 Photos of Sonam Kapoor with Anil Kapoor prove she is daddy's dearest

1 / 6

Special moments of Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor on Monday announced that she and Anand Ahuja are all set to embrace parenthood. The diva shared pictures on social media where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. As soon as she shared the good news with her fans, her friends and family also expressed their joy. Celebrating the big news, Anil Kapoor shared that he is getting ready for the most exciting role of his life which is becoming a grandfather. Interestingly, as Sonam is soon going to become a mother, we bring out her throwback pictures with her uber-cool father Anil Kapoor which prove that she is daddy's little girl.

Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram