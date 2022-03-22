5 Photos of Sonam Kapoor with Anil Kapoor prove she is daddy's dearest

Actress Sonam Kapoor on Monday announced that she and Anand Ahuja are all set to embrace parenthood. The diva shared pictures on social media where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. As soon as she shared the good news with her fans, her friends and family also expressed their joy. Celebrating the big news, Anil Kapoor shared that he is getting ready for the most exciting role of his life which is becoming a grandfather. Interestingly, as Sonam is soon going to become a mother, we bring out her throwback pictures with her uber-cool father Anil Kapoor which prove that she is daddy's little girl.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Anil and Sonam make for one of the stylish father and daughter duos. While Sonam Kapoor looked startling in a cream saree, Anil Kapoor looked dapper in an all-black kurta set.
In this glamorous click, the actress was seen holding on to her daddy Anil Kapoor as they posed together flaunting a flawless smile.
This beautiful picture of the father-daughter duo speaks volumes about the lovely equation between Anil and Sonam. It is evident that daddy Anil Kapoor is always having his darling daughter Sonam's back.
The diva treated her fans with an unseen throwback picture from her childhood wherein she can be seen riding on Anil Kapoor's back.
In the click, we can see Sonam Kapoor decked up in a gorgeous green saree and traditional jewellery. The diva is in all smiles as her father Anil Kapoor is enthusiastically clicking her picture. The funniest thing is that Anand is hiding behind a table so that the frame is clear for Anil Kapoor.
Photo Credit : Anand S Ahuja Instagram