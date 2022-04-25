5 PICS that show Sonam Kapoor’s adorable bond with siblings Rhea Kapoor & Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shares an extremely close bond with her two siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The Delhi 6 actress likes to keep an active presence on social media, where she treats her several fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Over time, Sonam has posted many snapshots with both Rhea and Harsh, which testify to their precious bond. From photos from her wedding with Anand Ahuja in 2018, to adorable throwback and childhood pictures, Sonam’s Instagram account has them all. While the Neerja actress debuted in the film industry with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Saawariya in 2007, Rhea has made her mark as a fashion stylist and a producer. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s youngest child, Harsh Varrdhan made his acting debut in 2018 with Mirzya. Check out Sonam Kapoor’s pictures with Rhea and Harsh, that showcase their adorable bond.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram/ Anand Rathi
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor sits on a couch as he is sandwiched between his two big sisters, Sonam and Rhea.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram
In an Instagram post on Rhea’s birthday, Sonam wrote that she is her ‘soulmate/ best friend/ sister’. Isn’t it adorable?
Both Sonam and Rhea exude royal vibes in this picture. This was taken at Rhea’s wedding with beau Karan Boolani last year. “Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride,” wrote the actress.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor/ The House of Pixels/ Instagram
Sonam shared this childhood picture on her Instagram space, where she can be seen holding her baby brother Harsh on her lap.
Sonam shared this childhood picture on her Instagram space, where she can be seen holding her baby brother Harsh on her lap.
Here’s Sonam and Rhea dancing their hearts out at a party as the DJ plays some peppy numbers.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app