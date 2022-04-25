5 PICS that show Sonam Kapoor’s adorable bond with siblings Rhea Kapoor & Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

1 / 6

Sonam Kapoor's bond with siblings Rhea and Harsh

Sonam Kapoor shares an extremely close bond with her two siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The Delhi 6 actress likes to keep an active presence on social media, where she treats her several fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Over time, Sonam has posted many snapshots with both Rhea and Harsh, which testify to their precious bond. From photos from her wedding with Anand Ahuja in 2018, to adorable throwback and childhood pictures, Sonam’s Instagram account has them all. While the Neerja actress debuted in the film industry with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Saawariya in 2007, Rhea has made her mark as a fashion stylist and a producer. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s youngest child, Harsh Varrdhan made his acting debut in 2018 with Mirzya. Check out Sonam Kapoor’s pictures with Rhea and Harsh, that showcase their adorable bond.

Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram/ Anand Rathi