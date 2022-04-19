5 times mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor slayed maternity fashion like a pro

1 / 6

Sonam Kapoor nails maternity fashion

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are soon going to welcome their first child. Yes, the Neerja actress took to her Instagram space a few weeks back and surprised her fans and family with the wonderful news. She shared a series of stunning black and white pictures with Anand, where she flaunted her baby bump. She also penned down a heart-warming caption with the post. Sonam wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. (red heart emojis) #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.” She and Anand were soon showered with a flood of love-filled reactions, wishes, and congratulatory wishes. Sonam, who is reportedly in the second trimester of her pregnancy currently is having a gala time with maternity fashion. Being the style diva that she is, Sonam has ensured to hit the ball out of the park with her sartorial choices during her pregnancy too. The actress has dropped quite a few mesmerizing pictures on the ‘gram, proudly flaunting her baby bump. Let us have a look at those.

Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor/ The House of Pixels/ Instagram