5 times mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor slayed maternity fashion like a pro

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are soon going to welcome their first child. Yes, the Neerja actress took to her Instagram space a few weeks back and surprised her fans and family with the wonderful news. She shared a series of stunning black and white pictures with Anand, where she flaunted her baby bump. She also penned down a heart-warming caption with the post. Sonam wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. (red heart emojis) #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.” She and Anand were soon showered with a flood of love-filled reactions, wishes, and congratulatory wishes. Sonam, who is reportedly in the second trimester of her pregnancy currently is having a gala time with maternity fashion. Being the style diva that she is, Sonam has ensured to hit the ball out of the park with her sartorial choices during her pregnancy too. The actress has dropped quite a few mesmerizing pictures on the ‘gram, proudly flaunting her baby bump. Let us have a look at those.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor/ The House of Pixels/ Instagram
Sonam opted for a stunning black bodysuit to share the news about her pregnancy. It accentuated her curves in all the right ways, and made the perfect monochrome pictures.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor/ Ashish Shah/ Instagram
Sonam opted for a royal blue pantsuit with a white vest for her first public appearance post the pregnancy announcement.
The actress shared a few stunning pictures on her Instagram feed, looking magnificent as ever in an ivory-coloured drape. The pearl detailing on the borders gave it a luxe touch. She accessorized it with statement jewellery pieces.
In another photoshoot with hubby Anand, Sonam donned a flowy and breezy dress in a pastel peach colour. Comfortable, and stylish at once.
Sonam looked jaw-droppingly stunning in her transparent, embroidered black kaftan, which she put on over a black bralette. The heavy-kohled eyes and red-tinted lips elevated her style statement even further.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app