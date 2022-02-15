5 Times Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja gave couple goals

Published on Feb 15, 2022 06:09 PM IST   |  4.4K
   
    Mushy pictures of Sonam & Anand

    Sonam and Anand are certainly made for each other. The two often shower love on each other on Instagram and travel across the globe together. By looking at their social media, one thing is pretty evident that the two are travel lovers. Be it the Swiss Alps, London, or any other place, they always manage to live life phenomenally. Here's a look at five pictures of Sonam and Ahuja that spell love.

    From social media to real life

    It was Sonam's friend who was trying to set her up with Anand's best friend. Later when Sonam went on a date with that guy, she met Anand and ended up talking to Anand the entire evening. According to the reports, it was Anand who initiated the first talk. Sonam once revealed that Anand sent a friend request to her and asked if she was single.

    Marriage announcement

    After a lot of speculations about their relationship, the family finally announced the marriage of Sonam and Anand.

    Fairytale wedding

    The wedding of the lovebirds was no less than a dreamy affair. From star-studded pre-wedding and wedding functions to the adorable moments, everything was like a fairytale.

    Couple goals

    Sonam and Anand have been enjoying marital bliss ever since they got hitched. The two have been shedding couple goals with their cute displays of affection be it their romantic outings, or public events.

    All things love

    Ever since Anand and Sonam tied the knot, the two have been giving us major relationship goals with their everyday snaps and their fans just can't get over them. The actress is in all smiles in this picture with her darling hubby.

