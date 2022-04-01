Anil Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor; Check out Sonam Kapoor’s family’s reaction to her pregnancy news

1 / 7

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announce pregnancy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the power couples in the glam world. Last week, Sonam and Anand took the internet by storm as they announced their first pregnancy. The lovebirds shared beautiful pictures on social media and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you”. As soon as they shared the news, Bollywood friends and family members rushed to their social media handles and congratulated the couple. Sonam and Anand’s fans also poured in love for the parents-to-be. From the Bollywood industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and others bombarded Sonam and Anand’s feed with blessings. Apart from the film industry, Sonam and Anand’s family also expressed happiness and poured in love. From ‘Nana’ Anil Kapoor, ‘Nani’ Sunita Kapoor to cousins Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Anshula, and others congratulated the couple. Even Anand’s family members showered blessings on their daughter-in-law Sonam.

Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram