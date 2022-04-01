Anil Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor; Check out Sonam Kapoor’s family’s reaction to her pregnancy news

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the power couples in the glam world. Last week, Sonam and Anand took the internet by storm as they announced their first pregnancy. The lovebirds shared beautiful pictures on social media and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you”. As soon as they shared the news, Bollywood friends and family members rushed to their social media handles and congratulated the couple. Sonam and Anand’s fans also poured in love for the parents-to-be. From the Bollywood industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and others bombarded Sonam and Anand’s feed with blessings.
Apart from the film industry, Sonam and Anand’s family also expressed happiness and poured in love. From ‘Nana’ Anil Kapoor, ‘Nani’ Sunita Kapoor to cousins Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Anshula, and others congratulated the couple. Even Anand’s family members showered blessings on their daughter-in-law Sonam.
“Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news,” Anil Kapoor reacted to pregnancy news.
“Everybody is elated. Mohit Marwah’s daughter was born, now there is one good news from Sonam, and Mohit’s brother’s wife is also expecting. So there is good news all around. I spoke to Sonam, she had called me to give the news,” Boney Kapoor had shared with Pinkvilla.
“I am very happy for her. She will make a great mom because I think she has got all the qualities in her to make a great mom. I am very happy for her and Anand,” Masaba told Pinkvilla.
Cousin Janhvi Kapoor was completely surprised by the news. She took to her social media handle and wrote, “My heart is so full” with a heart emoticon.
Arjun Kapoor couldn’t keep calm and shared his excitement. “Good things happen to good people. Time to be a Mamu…,” he said in a heartfelt note.
Sharing excitement, Priya in her post had written, "Super excited to be a dadi, soon. Cant wait. Love you my Bachaas. God bless."
