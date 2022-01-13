Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Bollywood celeb-inspired Lohri outfits


    When we think of festive outfits inspiration, the first thing that comes to our mind is Bollywood celebrities. No one can beat the elegance of traditional attires our B-town divas wear and look decked up for every occasion. Lohri marks the end of the winter season and the beginning of harvest season and serves us with a great opportunity to get dolled up in our sartorial best. Here's a look at some of the traditional ensembles donned by Bollywood divas that serve as perfect Lohri outfit inspiration.

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous donning a Rimple and Harpreet salwar suit that was elegant and pretty. With her pulled back tresses and staple highlighted makeup, she looked stunning.

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan gave Punjabi vibes in a pink sharara suit featuring a long sleeve silver embroidered kurta. Keeping it simple yet classy, she accessorised her look with stud earrings and a silver cocktail ring.

    Deepika Padukone

    It comes as no surprise that the actress loves traditional outfits and one of her most-talked about ethnic wear is this yellow outfit. Deepika looked mesmerising in a mustard yellow velvet kurta set. The plush ensemble also had gold embroidery, along with a dupatta. She teamed it up with statement jhumkas and chunky bangles and finished her look with gold pumps.

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara donned this gold-coloured salwar suit featuring zari work with a red dupatta. She styled her hair in a middle-parted bun and spruced it up with roses.

    Sonam Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor looked glamourous in a green suit with golden embroidery and pink floral design. She teamed it up with traditional jewellery and a pink dupatta.

