From denim saree to oversized suit, 8 Times Sonam K Ahuja was trolled for her bold outfit choices
Sonam K Ahuja is known as one of the most fashionable actresses of Bollywood. The Sanju actress is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying it! Today, we take a look at times she was mercilessly trolled for her bold outfit choices.
Published: February 7, 2020 11:26 am
Times Sonam Kapoor was trolled badly
Sonam K Ahuja is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. Despite being a star kid, she has successfully earned a name for herself in Bollywood. Apart from being an actress, Sonam is also known as one of the most fashionable actresses of Bollywood. Be it rocking a casual look or nailing a bossy look or pulling off a traditional look with her own swag and style, Sonam's style quotient has always been up to the mark. She is the one who experiments with fashion and adds her own style to her looks. No doubt, she is considered to be a fashion icon. Time and again, Sonam has proven that she has an unbeatable sense of style. The Sanju actress is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying it! However, at times, Sonam gets trolled left, right, and center for her bold outfit choices. However, it doesn't stop the stunning actress from being herself and she wears whatever she loves. While some applaud her for being so confident, others mock her tag as a fashionista. Today, we take a look at times she was mercilessly trolled for her bold outfit choices.
Sonam K Ahuja's stunning black outfit
Recently, Sonam graced Malang's screening along with dad Anil Kapoor who is a part of the film. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a black outfit. However, Sonam was trolled for her choice of outfit.
The Sanju actress' Hello Hall of fame Awards outfit
The actress was trolled massively for her choice of dress at the Hello Hall of fame Awards outfit. However, we think the actress completely nailed the look.
Sonam's denim saree
During Veere Di Wedding promotions, Sonam opted for a beautiful denim saree. However, many didn't like her choice of style and hence, she was trolled left, right and center.
Saree look
Sonam K Ahuja has served us many stylish looks over the years. During Veere Di Wedding promotions, Sonam was papped wearing a saree by and was mercilessly trolled for the same.
Sonam's oversized suit look
Known to be a fashionista, Sonam once donned an over-sized suit and was trolled for the same. However, we think she absolutely nailed the bossy look with ease.
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
During Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga screening, Sonam wore a long light blue coloured long gown which made her look super gorgeous. However, many massively trolled her for it.
Airport look
For one of her airport looks, Sonam was spotted wearing a TV print sweatshirt skirt from Rheson's new 80s inspired collection. Her choice of outfit didn't go down well with many.
Sonam's airport look
While we think Sonam looked perfectly nailed this casual airport look, there are a few who weren't so impressed.
