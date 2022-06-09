Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 5 precious moments of the mom-to-be with Anil Kapoor

1 / 6

Sonam's precious moments with dad Anil

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most renowned actresses in Bollywood. She has has a successful career in the industry and today she is all set to step into the new phase of her life, motherhood. Well, the actress has a loving husband and we often see adorable pictures of the two on social media. But there is yet another man in her life who loves her beyond any measures and that is her father and actor Anil Kapoor. Anil is one such actor who has always prioritized his family and especially his kids before anything. We have often seen proof of the fact that Anil and Sonam share a warm bond and today as the actress turns a year older, we bring to you pictures from Anil and Sonam's precious moments with each other.

Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor/Instagram