Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 5 precious moments of the mom-to-be with Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most renowned actresses in Bollywood. She has has a successful career in the industry and today she is all set to step into the new phase of her life, motherhood. Well, the actress has a loving husband and we often see adorable pictures of the two on social media. But there is yet another man in her life who loves her beyond any measures and that is her father and actor Anil Kapoor. Anil is one such actor who has always prioritized his family and especially his kids before anything. We have often seen proof of the fact that Anil and Sonam share a warm bond and today as the actress turns a year older, we bring to you pictures from Anil and Sonam's precious moments with each other.
Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are one of the cutest father-daughter duo. It wouldn't be wrong to call them t=one of the most stylish father-daughter duo as well. Look at this picture, don't they look similar? Dressed in formal attires, this picture of them smiling and posing is just perfect.
Anil Kapoor is a proud father of two daughter, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It is always a matter of pride for any father if his daughter achieves success more than him and that is the same with Anil. Well, this picture is proof of the fact that Sonam and Rhea are nothing less than princesses for their father.
Don't this trio look adorable? This is one of the cutest pictures of the father-daughters trio that you will find on social media. This picture proves that Anil treated his daughters like a queen since childhood.
Anil Kapoor and Sunita have a beautiful family of 2 daughters, 1 son and 2 son-in-laws. This picture perfect moment is indeed a special moment where the entire family has come together.
Look at Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Sunita slay in traditional outfits as they pose for a picture.
