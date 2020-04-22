X
Home
/
Photos
/
Sonam Kapoor
/
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's bungalow worth Rs. 173 crores in New Delhi is worth your attention, Check PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's bungalow worth Rs. 173 crores in New Delhi is worth your attention, Check PHOTOS

Check out these photos of the luxe bungalow where currently Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are enjoying their quarantine time together in Delhi.
13756 reads Mumbai Updated: April 22, 2020 12:11 pm
  • 1 / 14
    Inside Sonam and Anand Ahuja's plush bungalow in Delhi

    Inside Sonam and Anand Ahuja's plush bungalow in Delhi

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has left no stones unturned this quarantine to entertain her fans and also impart knowledge on how to stay safer. The actress goes on Instagram live almost daily discussing her quarantine life and giving advice about staying healthy and fit and also some beauty and fashion tips. For the uninitiated, Sonam is giving us all the updates from her Delhi home where she is currently staying with her in-laws and husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja lighting the internet with their candid selfies and cute videos, from baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand made the most of quarantining in Delhi together. We all know that Sonam Kapoor is a queen of social media even before the quarantine period she used to make vlogs of her promotions and update her fans about her various looks for numerous events all around the world. Her candid side on the talk show Koffee with Karan has broken the internet several times and even led to controversies but that never stopped the actress from speaking her mind. The actress has been giving us a virtual tour of her beautiful home in Delhi this quarantine and we are absolutely loving it. Today have a look at these pictures which take us inside her luxe bungalow in Delhi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 14
    When Sonam flaunted her hairstylist skills

    When Sonam flaunted her hairstylist skills

    Anand captured a video of Sonam giving him a makeover at their home itself due to the lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    Anand has a wardrobe just for his sneakers

    Anand has a wardrobe just for his sneakers

    You must head to his Instagram right now to be inspired for your shoe collection

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Plush lawn area

    Plush lawn area

    The 3170 square yard plot in central Delhi cost Harish Ahuja a whopping Rs 173 crore. In the picture, we can have a sneak peek into their lawn.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 14
    Extravagant decors both indoors and outdoors

    Extravagant decors both indoors and outdoors

    In the pic, Anand's mom practicing social distancing from her son and Sonam.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 14
    Interiors full of artistic collections

    Interiors full of artistic collections

    Ample amount of art collections and painting in each corner of the home. In pic, we can see Sunil Ahuja who is the father of Anand Ahuja celebrating his birthday.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    White is an absolute winner

    White is an absolute winner

    We can see that the couple is in favour of the colour white for the decor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 14
    Perfectly lighted up interiors

    Perfectly lighted up interiors

    Sonam's poses for a video in her home and we love the painting in this frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    Comfortable white for bedrooms as well

    Comfortable white for bedrooms as well

    Sonam enjoying her reading session as hubby Anand captures her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 14
    Spacious and sleek kitchen

    Spacious and sleek kitchen

    Sonam tried her hand in cooking some healthy and delicious meal for her hubby and her in laws.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 14
    The intimate dining setting

    The intimate dining setting

    Sonam looks excited to help herself into the meals she just made.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 14
    Lovers of natural surroundings

    Lovers of natural surroundings

    Sonam enjoys a convo with her sister only to be captured by her husband again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 14
    Chilling sessions

    Chilling sessions

    The couple chilling at their living area post Anand's makeover session.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    Round 2 of cooking with Sonam

    Round 2 of cooking with Sonam

    Sonam enjoys cooking yet another meal during the quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena\'s Love Story: Did you know it was the actress who proposed? Find out more
Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena's Love Story: Did you know it was the actress who proposed? Find out more
Ranbir Kapoor: 12 Times the actor broke the internet with his PHOTOS despite being absent from social media
Ranbir Kapoor: 12 Times the actor broke the internet with his PHOTOS despite being absent from social media
Money Heist 4: Did you know Alvaro Morte is a Cancer survivor? Here are 6 unknown facts about the \'Professor\'
Money Heist 4: Did you know Alvaro Morte is a Cancer survivor? Here are 6 unknown facts about the 'Professor'
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan\'s THESE unseen pictures raise the bar of romance
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's THESE unseen pictures raise the bar of romance
Rakul Preet Singh: 10 Times the star pulled off thigh high slit dresses and flaunted her toned legs
Rakul Preet Singh: 10 Times the star pulled off thigh high slit dresses and flaunted her toned legs
Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain: From breaking the ice to their social media PDA; Check out how the two fell in love
Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain: From breaking the ice to their social media PDA; Check out how the two fell in love

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement