/
/
/
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's bungalow worth Rs. 173 crores in New Delhi is worth your attention, Check PHOTOS
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's bungalow worth Rs. 173 crores in New Delhi is worth your attention, Check PHOTOS
Check out these photos of the luxe bungalow where currently Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are enjoying their quarantine time together in Delhi.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
13756 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 22, 2020 12:11 pm
-
1 / 14
-
2 / 14
-
3 / 14
-
4 / 14
-
5 / 14
-
6 / 14
-
7 / 14
-
8 / 14
-
9 / 14
-
10 / 14
-
11 / 14
-
12 / 14
-
13 / 14
-
14 / 14
Add new comment