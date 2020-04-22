Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's bungalow worth Rs. 173 crores in New Delhi is worth your attention, Check PHOTOS

1 / 14

Inside Sonam and Anand Ahuja's plush bungalow in Delhi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has left no stones unturned this quarantine to entertain her fans and also impart knowledge on how to stay safer. The actress goes on Instagram live almost daily discussing her quarantine life and giving advice about staying healthy and fit and also some beauty and fashion tips. For the uninitiated, Sonam is giving us all the updates from her Delhi home where she is currently staying with her in-laws and husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja lighting the internet with their candid selfies and cute videos, from baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand made the most of quarantining in Delhi together. We all know that Sonam Kapoor is a queen of social media even before the quarantine period she used to make vlogs of her promotions and update her fans about her various looks for numerous events all around the world. Her candid side on the talk show Koffee with Karan has broken the internet several times and even led to controversies but that never stopped the actress from speaking her mind. The actress has been giving us a virtual tour of her beautiful home in Delhi this quarantine and we are absolutely loving it. Today have a look at these pictures which take us inside her luxe bungalow in Delhi.

Photo Credit : Instagram