Neerja to Veere Di Wedding: 5 popular films of Sonam Kapoor that left a mark on the audience

Sonam Kapoor doesn’t need an introduction. The actress made her debut with the 2007 release Saawariya opposite Ranbir Kapoor and went on to become the talk of the town for her panache and acting prowess. In fact, over the years, Sonam has also managed to carve a niche for herself with her impressive style statements and is appreciated by the fashion police every now and then.
On the other hand, Sonam has made sure to present something new to the table. From playing the girl next door to the carefree bird, trying her hands at biopic and more, Sonam has been all about versatility. Needless to say, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress has always been a treat to watch on the big screen. So today, we bring you five popular movies of Sonam Kapoor that you can cherish:
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
This Ram Madhvani directorial was a biopic on Neerja Bhanot who had saved the lives of 359 passengers during the hijacking of Pan Am Flighter 73 in 1986. The movie featured Sonam playing the titular role and it is considered to be one of her career's best performances.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Released in 2014, Khoobsurat was a romantic comedy-drama starring Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Kirron Kher and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead. The movie featured Sonam in a quirky role of a physiotherapist who is a carefree bird and often grabs attention with her offbeat fashion sequence. Sonam and Fawad’s chemistry also won millions of hearts.
Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Raanjhanaa featured Sonam Kapoor opposite Dhanush. It was a romance drama that also featured Abhay Deol, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Swara Bhasker in key roles. Sonam Kapoor’s performance was well received by the audience and her equation with Dhanush was on point.
Starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead role, Veere Di Wedding was a buddy comedy film and it had opened to decent reviews. The movie featured Sonam playing the role of a lawyer who aces in divorce cases. Her equation with her girl gang and her performance in the movie left a mark on the audience.
This coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama featured Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in key roles. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was one of the first films in Bollywood that explored same-sex love. The movie featured Sonam as a lesbian and how she fights society to be with the woman she loves.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app