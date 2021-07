1 / 6

Sonam Kapoor at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who recently returned to India was spotted today at Mumbai airport. As soon as the star arrived at the spot, the cameras went clickety-click. The Khoobsurat star, known for her elegance and poise, left no stones unturned to yet again impress her fans. Sonam has been living in London with her husband Anand Ahuja for nearly a year now. She recently landed in Mumbai and father Anil Kapoor went to receive her at the airport. Upon seeing her father in person after a long time, Sonam got emotional and could not hold back her tears. She got teary-eyed at the mere sight of Anil Kapoor and a sweet emotional reunion was captured on camera. Ever since the Neerja actress returned from London, rumours of her pregnancy were doing rounds on the internet. However, Sonam soon debunked all the speculations by a humorous post online. The actress shared a story wherein she spoke about how she's managing her first day of periods. She was seen drinking hot ginger tea in a boomerang video. Sonam has completed shooting for her upcoming thriller called ‘Blind’ which is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli in the leading parts.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani