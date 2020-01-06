Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's THESE travel photos will leave you longing for a vacay; Check it out

1 / 8

Sonam and Anand's travel pics

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. They have been giving us major couple goals for a long time. In 2018, Sonam and Anand got hitched on 8 May. To brush up your memory a bit, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. Later, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception which was graced by the who's who of Bollywood. Both Anand and Sonam are active social media users. Time and again, the duo keep sharing their most romantic and adorable moments on social media. If you follow them on Instagram, then you may know, both are each other's, travel buddies. Sonam, as well as, Anand, both are adventure junkies. The duo often takes the time off their hectic schedule to travel the world. The duo's social media pictures not only scream couple goals but also vacay goals. As the couple continues to make us fall in love with them, we bring to you some of their best travel photos that'll certainly leave you longing for a vacay.

Photo Credit : Instagram