Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's THESE travel photos will leave you longing for a vacay; Check it out
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. As the couple continues to make us fall in love with them, we bring to you some of their best travel photos that'll certainly make you go on one.
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. They have been giving us major couple goals for a long time. In 2018, Sonam and Anand got hitched on 8 May. To brush up your memory a bit, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. Later, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception which was graced by the who's who of Bollywood. Both Anand and Sonam are active social media users. Time and again, the duo keep sharing their most romantic and adorable moments on social media. If you follow them on Instagram, then you may know, both are each other's, travel buddies. Sonam, as well as, Anand, both are adventure junkies. The duo often takes the time off their hectic schedule to travel the world. The duo's social media pictures not only scream couple goals but also vacay goals. As the couple continues to make us fall in love with them, we bring to you some of their best travel photos that'll certainly leave you longing for a vacay.
Moments like this!
Anand shared this beautiful picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "smile w the risin' sun... (well in this case the setting sun, but you get the point, just smile!)"
Sun dazed
Like we mentioned above, Sonam and Anand are adventure junkies.
Everyday phenomenal
What a beautiful pic this is! "Every single day we must represent...that's why we say #everydayphenomenal," captioned Anand.
The love of his life
This adorable pic of the couple is clicked by Harshvardhan Kapoor.
Anand's sweet love note for his wife
"For a long time, this was my favourite pic of us... it was 3 months of being together and now it's been 3 years! You were my "girlfriend" then and when we got married last year, you ALSO became my wife. Today we celebrate not only 1 year of marriage but 3 years of being "boyfriend-girlfriend."
Kiss love
This pic screams love.
Winter feels
Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Anand looks at his beautiful wife.
