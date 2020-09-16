Sonam K Ahuja, Taapsee Pannu to Dia Mirza: Celebs who supported Jaya Bachchan after she defended Bollywood

1 / 9

Celebs who came out in support of Jaya Bachchan

Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is currently one of the most talked about celebrities in Bollywood. For the uninitiated, yesterday, during her speech at Rajya Sabha sessions meeting, Jaya Bachchan took an indirect dig at Ravi Kishan, who earlier spoke about drug addiction in Bollywood. Jaya Bachchan also slammed Kangana Ranaut for calling Bollywood a "gutter". The veteran actress said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry." Further indirectly calling out Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut for their remarks, Jaya added that she hopes that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. The Queen actress soon reacted to Jaya Bachchan and tweeted, "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager. Kangana then asked Jaya Bachchan whether she would have said the same thing if Abhishek was harassed. "Show compassion for us also," she added. Post Jaya Bachchan's speech defending the entertainment industry, many celebrities like Sonam K Ahuja, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and others came out in support of the veteran actress. Speaking of that, here's how the celebrities reacted to the speech.

Photo Credit : Abhishek Bachchan Instagram