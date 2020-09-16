Home
Sonam K Ahuja, Taapsee Pannu to Dia Mirza: Celebs who supported Jaya Bachchan after she defended Bollywood

In her speech, Jaya Bachchan recently slammed those trying to tarnish the image of the entire industry. Here's a list of celebs who lauded her for defending the industry.
91094 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 02:16 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Celebs who came out in support of Jaya Bachchan

    Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is currently one of the most talked about celebrities in Bollywood. For the uninitiated, yesterday, during her speech at Rajya Sabha sessions meeting, Jaya Bachchan took an indirect dig at Ravi Kishan, who earlier spoke about drug addiction in Bollywood. Jaya Bachchan also slammed Kangana Ranaut for calling Bollywood a "gutter". The veteran actress said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry." Further indirectly calling out Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut for their remarks, Jaya added that she hopes that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. The Queen actress soon reacted to Jaya Bachchan and tweeted, "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager. Kangana then asked Jaya Bachchan whether she would have said the same thing if Abhishek was harassed. "Show compassion for us also," she added. Post Jaya Bachchan's speech defending the entertainment industry, many celebrities like Sonam K Ahuja, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and others came out in support of the veteran actress. Speaking of that, here's how the celebrities reacted to the speech.

    Photo Credit : Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Sonam K Ahuja

    Sonam K Ahuja

    The actress took to Twitter and wrote, "I want to be her when I grow up."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu

    "For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It's time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up. #Respect," wrote Taapsee.

    Photo Credit : Taapsee Pannu Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Farhan Akhtar

    Farhan Akhtar

    Farhan wrote, "Respect. She has always stood up to counted when it mattered. #JayaBachchan."

    Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Dia Mirza

    Dia Mirza

    Dia tweeted, "Jayaji is absolutely right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contribute towards social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable."

    Photo Credit : Dia Mirza Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Richa Chadha

    Richa Chadha

    Richa Chadha lauded Jaya Bachchan for her stance on the film industry. "Jayaji is absolutely right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contribute towards social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable," wrote Richa.

    Photo Credit : Richa Chadha Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Nikhil Dwivedi

    Nikhil Dwivedi

    Nikhil Dwivedi also backed Jaya Bachchan. He wrote, "#JayaBachchan is right. A false narrative that a certain malaise infects the entire #FilmIndustry is being created by few to look gud in these times." He then further added that many people in any field indulge in things illegal or immoral. So one should call them out specifically and not all.

    Photo Credit : Nikhil Dwivdei Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Kamya Shalabh Dang

    Kamya Shalabh Dang

    Kamya who has been vocal about her support for Sushant Singh Rajput's family after his demise also reacted to Jaya Bachchan. In her tweet, she mentioned that abusing the film industry is a big NO for her. She further added that people's focus has been shifted and she is not going to be a part of it. "Lots of luv Jaya Ji," she added.

    Photo Credit : Kamya Shalabh Dang Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Anubhav Sinha

    Anubhav Sinha

    Anubhav Sinha lauded Jaya Bachchan and tweeted, ""Jayaji ko sadar pranam karta hoon. Jinko pata nahi wo dekh lein, Reedh ki haddi aise dikhti hai (I pay my respect to Jayaji. Those who do not know must watch this. This is what a spine looks like).”

    Photo Credit : Anubhav Sinha Instagram

