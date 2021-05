1 / 8

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s pictures

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in Bollywood. The two met each other when the actor was shooting for the Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and her friends had called her over to have dinner with them because they wanted to set her up with Anand Ahuja’s best friend. Sonam has often revealed that the person her now-husband and her other friends were trying to set her up with was very tall like her and loved reading books. He had many qualities that were very similar to her brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor and she immediately decided that she can’t date him because he is exactly like her brother. Sonam Kapoor ended up talking to Anand Ahuja the entire evening, instead of his friend and that’s when the two felt an instant connection and love started to brew between them. After dating each other for several years, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018. Here are pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja that prove the two are a match made in heaven. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram