Pictures of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja will leave you awestruck

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved and adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The two met each other for the first time by accident as the actor had gone on a date with Anand Ahuja’s friend. Finding the businessman more interesting than his friend, Sonam spent the entire evening talking to Anand Ahuja as they clicked instantly. Only after meeting each other a few times, love started to brew between them, and they realized they want to spend their lives together. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot with each other on May 8, 2018, and have been living in a happy marriage in London. The two have always set the internet on fire, giving relationship goals to many, by sharing pictures of themselves doing PDA. Read ahead to know more.

