Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's vacation photos will make you crave for a travel buddy
The star couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently enjoying their quarantine period at their home in Delhi. Meanwhile, we take you back to their romantic vacation photos which prove they are the cutest couple in town!
Published: April 1, 2020 07:48 pm
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's VACATION photos
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are one of the 'IT" couples in B-Town. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale and truly sets major couple goals. Two months prior to meeting each other in person for the first time, the couple began talking on Facebook and Snapchat. Sonam and Anand met each other for the first time in London. In an interview with Vogue, Sonam revealed that the couple spent the entire day walking around in London, talking to each other. The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a grand Punjabi wedding in the presence of close friends and family. The same was followed by a grand wedding reception which was attended by the who's who of the film fraternity. The romantic pictures from their fairy-tale wedding and reception had flooded the internet. Sonam and Anand's social media PDA is also too cute and heartwarming. They often go to really romantic vacations which not only set couple goals but also some major style goals. On that note, here are some of their vacay pics to make your day!
Friends turned lovers
"Our friendship started over superficial things like vegan chocolates and sneakers, but soon, we were having deeper conversations," revealed Anand in an interview.
Cuteness personified
We love this picture!
Showering love with kisses and hugs
This snap is bound to make you go 'AWW'.
Stylish as ever
Selfie goals it is!
Couple goals
Sonam and Anand are the apt example for couple goals.
It's snowing love
Find someone who looks at you the way Anand looks at his love.
