Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Birthday Special: Throwback PHOTOS of the Bollywood celebrity’s wedding

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja wedding pictures

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, born on June 9, 1985, is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. She has often made the headlines for her love story with husband, Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The two met each other for the first time when the actor was shooting for her movie, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and her friends called her over in order to have dinner with them as they wanted to set her up with Anand Ahuja's bestfriend. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has often revealed that the person that her now-husband and her other friends were trying to set her up with was very tall like her and loved reading books. She revealed that the guy had many qualities similar to her brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor and she immediately decided that she "can't date him because he is exactly like her brother". Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spend her entire evening talking to Anand Ahuja instead of his friend and that's when the two felt an instant connection and love started to brew between the two. After dating each other for a couple of years, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot with each other on May 8, 2018 and have been in a happy and solid marriage ever since. Today, as Sonam Kapoor turns a year older, here are pictures from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's wedding that will prove that the couple are major goals. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla