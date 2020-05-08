Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Anniversary Special: THESE photos prove they are the coolest couple of Bollywood

1 / 16

Today Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja celebrate their second wedding anniversary. Actor Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with boyfriend Anand Ahuja 2 years ago and we love it when the two share sneak peeks of their personal life on social media. Their wedding two years ago was what we call a big fat Indian wedding and her reception was where megastars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan danced their heart out along with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others. However, before getting married, Sonam and Anand were dating each other for more than two years. Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were working on very hectic schedules, but they know how to take each other some time out. They enjoy traveling and are actually going for a short holiday whenever they get time off their schedules. The actress is currently in Delhi with Anand and his family. Recently Anand even shared a video of how Sonam helped him style his hair as he was unable to step out of his home for a salon due to the lockdown. Anand Ahuja shared the video of wife Sonam Kapoor turning hairstylist for him and then treating him with a kiss. Anand is a frequent user of social media and also shares some lovely pictures on Instagram with his wifey. Their pictures go viral in no time and their fans are unable to get enough of them. The best thing about the Delhi based businessman is that he never fails to make us smile with his adorable photos and videos with Sonam. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of Bollywood's most loved celebrity couples and there are no doubts about that. Anand who is the founder of clothing label Bhane and sneaker store Veg Non Veg loves sports and sneakers and Sonam was the flagbearer of style in Bollywood. While Anand hailed from a business family Sonam was the third generation of her family entering movies, despite all the background differences, Sonam once shared in an interview with Vogue" I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game. That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life. He apparently knew the first time we spoke on the phone. It was just so easy". Today as the couple celebrates their second wedding anniversary together, take a look at these photos which prove that they are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood.

