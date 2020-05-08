Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Anniversary Special: THESE photos prove they are the coolest couple of Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Anniversary Special: THESE photos prove they are the coolest couple of Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate their second wedding anniversary today and we have these cool pictures of the celebrity couple which has us crushing over them.
941 reads Mumbai Updated: May 8, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 16
    Check out these photos of the celebrity couple

    Check out these photos of the celebrity couple

    Today Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja celebrate their second wedding anniversary. Actor Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with boyfriend Anand Ahuja 2 years ago and we love it when the two share sneak peeks of their personal life on social media. Their wedding two years ago was what we call a big fat Indian wedding and her reception was where megastars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan danced their heart out along with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others. However, before getting married, Sonam and Anand were dating each other for more than two years. Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were working on very hectic schedules, but they know how to take each other some time out. They enjoy traveling and are actually going for a short holiday whenever they get time off their schedules. The actress is currently in Delhi with Anand and his family. Recently Anand even shared a video of how Sonam helped him style his hair as he was unable to step out of his home for a salon due to the lockdown. Anand Ahuja shared the video of wife Sonam Kapoor turning hairstylist for him and then treating him with a kiss. Anand is a frequent user of social media and also shares some lovely pictures on Instagram with his wifey. Their pictures go viral in no time and their fans are unable to get enough of them. The best thing about the Delhi based businessman is that he never fails to make us smile with his adorable photos and videos with Sonam. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of Bollywood's most loved celebrity couples and there are no doubts about that. Anand who is the founder of clothing label Bhane and sneaker store Veg Non Veg loves sports and sneakers and Sonam was the flagbearer of style in Bollywood. While Anand hailed from a business family Sonam was the third generation of her family entering movies, despite all the background differences, Sonam once shared in an interview with Vogue" I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game. That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life. He apparently knew the first time we spoke on the phone. It was just so easy". Today as the couple celebrates their second wedding anniversary together, take a look at these photos which prove that they are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    Their fun poses for the media

    Their fun poses for the media

    Anand pose with Sonam at their wedding reception proves what a sport the businessman is as he reveals his fun side.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 16
    Jet lag what?

    Jet lag what?

    Anand shows his fun side yet again with his photobombing poses at the airport with the Mrs.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 16
    Who is the cutest?

    Who is the cutest?

    We surely are not able to decide which one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    Cool selfie filters with this one

    Cool selfie filters with this one

    Anand and Sonam surely know how to keep up with the trends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 16
    Nap time with the best

    Nap time with the best

    We love how cute these two look together and can't spot crushing over their adorable selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    Rocking comfortable looks together

    Rocking comfortable looks together

    The actress rocking a white printed top and Anand in a classic plain white tee.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 16
    Beautiful destinations with this one are even better

    Beautiful destinations with this one are even better

    Sonam in a pretty white lehenga and Anand looking dapper in a black kurta and white pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    Airports can never be boring

    Airports can never be boring

    Especially when you have your love by your side.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    Catching pretty views with this one

    Catching pretty views with this one

    Isn't this photo just so beautiful?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    Piggy back rides with this one

    Piggy back rides with this one

    We love the smiles on their faces and Sonam hops on Anand's back.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    Sonam and Anand enjoy a fun banter as they twin in black outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    Touristing with the best

    Touristing with the best

    Sonam and Anand walk hand in hand as they explore new places together in their vacation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    Post hair styling session

    Post hair styling session

    Anand posted a picture of himself and wifey after she styled his hair.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 16
    Style game strong

    Style game strong

    We love how the two are always dressed to the point and of course! Anand's uber cool sneakers always have our attention.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 16 / 16
    Did you know about this sweet gesture of Anand's?

    Did you know about this sweet gesture of Anand's?

    It's not uncommon for a woman to adopt her husband's surname post marriage but Anand did the sweetest thing when just like Sonam he adopted her first name in his name post-wedding.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

