/
/
/
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Anniversary Special: THESE photos prove they are the coolest couple of Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Anniversary Special: THESE photos prove they are the coolest couple of Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate their second wedding anniversary today and we have these cool pictures of the celebrity couple which has us crushing over them.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
941 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 8, 2020 07:45 am
-
1 / 16
-
2 / 16
-
3 / 16
-
4 / 16
-
5 / 16
-
6 / 16
-
7 / 16
-
8 / 16
-
9 / 16
-
10 / 16
-
11 / 16
-
12 / 16
-
13 / 16
-
14 / 16
-
15 / 16
-
16 / 16
Add new comment