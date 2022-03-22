Sonam Kapoor to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood divas and their adorable pregnancy announcements

Pregnancy is considered a very intimate thing, especially in India where the news of one expecting is kept secret from the outsiders by the family for a certain time. And B-town celebs are no exception to this. Though speculations about a celebrity's pregnancy keep on doing the rounds on social media, the official announcement comes in only when the couple feels the time is right. And the big announcement is undoubtedly unique and special. Here's a look at our favourite Bollywood celebrities and their pregnancy announcements.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Anushka and Virat announced the good news on August 27, 2020, with an Instagram post that got viral in seconds.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
The diva who tied the know with Vaibhav Rekhi announced her pregnancy during her honeymoon in the Maldives. Sharing an adorable picture of herself caressing her mesmerising baby bump, Dia wrote that she is blessed to cradle this little piece of dream in her womb.
Photo Credit : Dia Mirza's Instagram
Actress Amrita Rao's viral picture with a baby bump came out as a sweet surprise for everyone. While everyone was wondering if this was true, the couple later officially announced their pregnancy and disclosed that they are nine months pregnant.
Photo Credit : Amrita Rao Instagram
Actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. The two shared the big news on social media on March 21 with a slew of gorgeous pictures. In the pictures, Sonam can be seen cradling her beautiful baby bump while she lies on Anand's lap.
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy along with a picture from their maternity photoshoot. In the picture, Shweta can be seen donning a crop top, touching her baby bump while Aditya sat on the couch hugging her.
Photo Credit : Sheetal Agarwal Instagram