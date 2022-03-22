Sonam Kapoor to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood divas and their adorable pregnancy announcements

1 / 6

Bollywood celebs' unique pregnancy announcements

Pregnancy is considered a very intimate thing, especially in India where the news of one expecting is kept secret from the outsiders by the family for a certain time. And B-town celebs are no exception to this. Though speculations about a celebrity's pregnancy keep on doing the rounds on social media, the official announcement comes in only when the couple feels the time is right. And the big announcement is undoubtedly unique and special. Here's a look at our favourite Bollywood celebrities and their pregnancy announcements.

Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram