Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Shanaya & others: 6 PICS that depict Kapoor cousins' strong bond

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, and his siblings Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Reena Kapoor Marwah’s children are among the most tight-knit cousins in B’Town. So, who is in this pack you ask? Well, the list is long, but we have got you covered. The 11 Kapoor cousins include Boney Kapoor’s four children Arjun Kapoor, Anhsula Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor; Anil Kapoor’s three kids Sonam, Rhea, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Reena Marwah’s two children, Mohit and Akshay Marwah, and Sanjay Kapoor’s two kids Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor.
A quick glance at their social media spaces, especially Sonam, Arjun, and Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram spaces show that these star cousins share an extremely cool bond and close bond with each other. Be it birthdays, or special functions, they never shy away from expressing their sibling love or pulling each other’s legs on social media. Let’s take a look at a few of their photos together.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram
This picture was taken at Mohit Marwah’s wife Antara Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower. Sonam, Khushi, Anshula, Rhea, and Shanaya happily pose with their sister-in-law Antara.
Group photos are always difficult to click, and it’s no different a case for Sonam, Arjun, and Rhea! Look at them giggling as they pose for a photo.
Sonam posted this picture from her wedding festivities to wish her little sister Shanaya on her birthday.
Harsh Varrdhan, Arjun, Rhea, Shanaya, and Anshula click an adorable picture with their grandmother Nirmal Kapoor, at the Kapoors’ Diwali bash last year.
Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Another sweet picture from last year’s Diwali when Arjun clicked this picture with his sisters Khushi, Anshula, Shanaya, and Janhvi.
Sonam and Arjun have a wonderful bond, given the fact that they are closer to each other in age. The actress once revealed that she would make Arjun tag along with her as a third wheel on her dates as a teenager.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram/ Anand Rathi
