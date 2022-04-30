Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Shanaya & others: 6 PICS that depict Kapoor cousins' strong bond

1 / 7

The Kapoor cousins’ precious bond in pictures

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, and his siblings Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Reena Kapoor Marwah’s children are among the most tight-knit cousins in B’Town. So, who is in this pack you ask? Well, the list is long, but we have got you covered. The 11 Kapoor cousins include Boney Kapoor’s four children Arjun Kapoor, Anhsula Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor; Anil Kapoor’s three kids Sonam, Rhea, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Reena Marwah’s two children, Mohit and Akshay Marwah, and Sanjay Kapoor’s two kids Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. A quick glance at their social media spaces, especially Sonam, Arjun, and Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram spaces show that these star cousins share an extremely cool bond and close bond with each other. Be it birthdays, or special functions, they never shy away from expressing their sibling love or pulling each other’s legs on social media. Let’s take a look at a few of their photos together.

Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram