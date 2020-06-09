Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: Family photos to throwback birthday parties; Check out RARE snaps of the star

1 / 14

Check out these rare photos of Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor turns 35 today and as we speak, her fans, friends, and family have already flooded the internet with well-wishes for the beautiful actress. Sonam spent most of her quarantine in New Delhi with her husband businessman Anand Ahuja and his family. This quarantine Sonam who is known to be quite private about her personal life gave us a sneak peek into her romantic side with her husband making us fall in love with their social media PDA. From styling Anand's hair to Anand capturing her candidly in several videos. The duo is surely one of the most loved celebrity couples in the country. Sonam recently came back to Mumbai post her self quarantine in New Delhi and shared a selfie with her sister Rhea Kapoor captioning it as" "Back with my main.. thank you my incredible husband @anandahuja." Besides her snaps of cooking delicious and healthy meals at home amidst the lockdown and her stunning home at Delhi also winning over the audience. Sonam shared a lot of throwback pictures of herself which we absolutely loved. On the professional front, Sonam will collaborate with talented filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh for the Korean film's Hindi remake 'Blind'. The talented actress has already been roped in for the 'Veere Di Wedding' sequel. On the occasion of her birthday, we have some stunning pictures of the star's lesser-seen photographs on social media. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram