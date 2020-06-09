Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Sonam Kapoor
/
Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: Family photos to throwback birthday parties; Check out RARE snaps of the star

Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: Family photos to throwback birthday parties; Check out RARE snaps of the star

Sonam Kapoor is finally in Mumbai just in time to celebrate her birthday with her family. Check out these rare photos of the star on the occasion of her birthday.
1231 reads Mumbai Updated: June 9, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 14
    Check out these rare photos of Sonam Kapoor

    Check out these rare photos of Sonam Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor turns 35 today and as we speak, her fans, friends, and family have already flooded the internet with well-wishes for the beautiful actress. Sonam spent most of her quarantine in New Delhi with her husband businessman Anand Ahuja and his family. This quarantine Sonam who is known to be quite private about her personal life gave us a sneak peek into her romantic side with her husband making us fall in love with their social media PDA. From styling Anand's hair to Anand capturing her candidly in several videos. The duo is surely one of the most loved celebrity couples in the country. Sonam recently came back to Mumbai post her self quarantine in New Delhi and shared a selfie with her sister Rhea Kapoor captioning it as" "Back with my main.. thank you my incredible husband @anandahuja." Besides her snaps of cooking delicious and healthy meals at home amidst the lockdown and her stunning home at Delhi also winning over the audience. Sonam shared a lot of throwback pictures of herself which we absolutely loved. On the professional front, Sonam will collaborate with talented filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh for the Korean film's Hindi remake 'Blind'. The talented actress has already been roped in for the 'Veere Di Wedding' sequel. On the occasion of her birthday, we have some stunning pictures of the star's lesser-seen photographs on social media. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 14
    Donning a super cute hairstyle

    Donning a super cute hairstyle

    Sonam is known to change the face of fashion in Indian cinema.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    With the most handsome man

    With the most handsome man

    Raise your hand if you agree with us that Anil Kapoor can still beat any millenium in terms of looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Playtime with the best partners

    Playtime with the best partners

    Sonam with Anil Kapoor and Rhea as she enjoys her playdate with them.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 14
    Marking their heights

    Marking their heights

    How cute these two Kapoor sisters are looking in this throwback picture?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 14
    The cake ritual

    The cake ritual

    Sonam and Rhea enjoy their cake slices post a birthday party and you can't miss their smiles here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    How many Kapoor siblings can you spot in this picture?

    How many Kapoor siblings can you spot in this picture?

    Nothing better than a wholesome family picture!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 14
    The tallest one

    The tallest one

    The unmissable jolly faces of the Kapoors in this picture!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    How cute is this?

    How cute is this?

    A sweet little Sonam with her brother in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 14
    The cute bundle of joy

    The cute bundle of joy

    How sweet is her face as a toddler in this throwback snap?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 14
    At Sanjay Kapoor's wedding

    At Sanjay Kapoor's wedding

    A candid picture of Sonam with Maheep Kapoor in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 14
    Mehendi sessions

    Mehendi sessions

    Looking lovely in a golden and pink lehenga in this candid picture from Sanjay Kapoor's wedding.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 14
    The posers of the family

    The posers of the family

    The Kapoors looking stunning as always.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    Twinning with her sister in white

    Twinning with her sister in white

    Can you guess which Kapoor sibling she is with, in this picture?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars brought back the trend of statement sleeves; Check PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars brought back the trend of statement sleeves; Check PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s organza saree to summer dresses; THESE PHOTOS reveal the star\'s love for floral prints
Kareena Kapoor Khan's organza saree to summer dresses; THESE PHOTOS reveal the star's love for floral prints
Pooja Hegde\'s beautiful smile is here to drive away your Monday blues; Check her PHOTOS
Pooja Hegde's beautiful smile is here to drive away your Monday blues; Check her PHOTOS
Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: When Bollywood stars ditched professional cameras for their mirror selfies
Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: When Bollywood stars ditched professional cameras for their mirror selfies
Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the actor with her children that prove she is the coolest B Town mom
Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the actor with her children that prove she is the coolest B Town mom
Sidharth Shukla: When Bigg Boss 13 winner stole hearts with his smile; Check PHOTOS
Sidharth Shukla: When Bigg Boss 13 winner stole hearts with his smile; Check PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement