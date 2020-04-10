Sonam Kapoor: From Hermes to Chanel, the actor's bags collection and their prices will make your jaw drop

© 2018 PINKVILLA
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja brought a wave of change in terms of fashion in the cinema industry back in 2010 with her chic flick movie, Aisha. Back in 2007, when she made her debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya her weight loss was a major topic of discussion. "I'm honest. If someone asks about my weight loss, I tell them I have five people working on me, plus there's Photoshop. I tell them I can't eat everything and look good. I was unhealthy when I was fat, and now I'm a normal body type. I'm not special; I'm just an actress, and boys and girls are intelligent enough to recognise that. I love eating. Unfortunately, I have to be really determined and control my foodie temptations. That is the only thing I don't like about being an actress; the constant need to check my weight. Otherwise, I love my job!" shared the actress. Her impeccable have earned her the title of being the most stylish actress in Bollywood and have even welcomed criticism in the past for her dressing sense as well. " Many people make fun of me because I'm always so dressed up, but they don't understand that there's a little girl inside me who always wanted to be that dressed up but never got to do that because I was always a certain weight. Indian women love to dress up like princesses. In India, people still go to the market to buy fabrics, garments are made-to-order, and friends come with you to the fittings. If you are dressing up, then dress to the hilt, else let it go easy. But no matter what, pay attention to the nails. Whether you keep it short, long, varnished or plain, it has to look good." The actress has been entertaining her fans through her social media during this quarantine period as she is currently in Delhi with her husband. Almost all of India united on Sunday for the #9baje9minute call by PM Modi to 'challenge the darkness' during these trying times of the coronavirus outbreak. Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, took to Twitter to express her concern over street dogs and birds who were terrified by this sudden blasting noise. The actress wrote, "People are bursting crackers. Just FYI. They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused." She added, "There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds , dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst firecrackers tonight." Her sister Rhea, producer of Veere Di Wedding, and Sonam’s stylish, shared a throwback photo recently on social media with Sonam, and in the photo, Sonam is seen tightly holding onto sister Rhea and alongside the photo, Rhea wrote, “Partner in everything. Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life. #bigsister #muse.” The actress has made India proud with her international red carpet looks time and again. Her style sense is unbeatable in Bollywood and today we have these bags of the diva which made our jaws drop with their style and prices.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Sonam's ultra-chic and oversized Hermes Birkin 40 Bag is worth Rs. 8,60,000.
Black Paradise Lady Dior Bag Calfskin will come with a price of 2 lakhs.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sonam's easy look with this fashionable Gucci Dionysus Bag worth 1,25,000 INR.
Chanel Classic Medium Flap Bag worth Rs. 1.5 lakh.
This classic bag from Chanel is worth Rs. 3.15 lakhs
Fendi Peekaboo Bag worth Rs. 3.41 lakhs.
Fendi Trois Jour Mini Shopping Tote Bag which comes with a price tag of ₹1,69,300.
Sonam being the diva she is with this Mark Cross sling bag worth Rs.1,23,145.
