Sonam Kapoor's FIVE childhood pictures that are too cute to miss

Sonam Kapoor's childhood memories

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja entered the Bollywood industry with Saawariya in 2007 with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress received recognition for the movie and won Stardust Awards’ Superstar of Tomorrow – Female. She appeared in several movies including Aisha, Neerja, Khoobsurat, Veere Di Wedding, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and impressed her audience. Apart from her films, Sonam became a fashion icon among her fans. The actress’ fashion styles are loved by millions and her outfits are perfect for day-to-day inspiration. Her social media handle is full of glamorous pictures and posts. Recently, Sonam took the internet by storm as she announced her pregnancy with Anand Ahuja. Sharing several pictures flaunting her baby bump, the actress informed that they will be welcoming their first child in fall. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you,” she wrote while announcing the news. While fans can’t wait to catch the first glimpse of the little baby, here are adorable childhood pictures of Sonam that are too cute to miss.

Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor Instagram