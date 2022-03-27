Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy to Vicky & Katrina's candid moments, see this week's viral photos

1 / 6

Sonam Kapoor expecting first child

It was a rather cheerful start to the week as Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy. The actress, along with husband Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram to share some intimate portraits as they announced the happy news. Sonam and Anand wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple were showered with immense love on social media. A day or two after the announcement, Sonam even made her first public appearance.

Photo Credit : Instagram