Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy to Vicky & Katrina's candid moments, see this week's viral photos

It was a rather cheerful start to the week as Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy. The actress, along with husband Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram to share some intimate portraits as they announced the happy news. Sonam and Anand wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family.
Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple were showered with immense love on social media. A day or two after the announcement, Sonam even made her first public appearance.
Pinkvilla exclusively revealed this week that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif registered their marriage this month. During the week, the lovebirds were snapped visiting Zoya Akhtar.
The Oscars 2022 is just hours away from being held and in the run-up to the event, the Academy hosted a pre-Oscars gala to celebrate South Asian talent. Priyanka Chopra was one of the hosts at the gala as the actress made a compassionate speech.
An unsurfaced picture of Katrina with her mum and father-in-law surfaced on social media. Doesn't she look simply happy?
Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt spent some quality time earlier this month before the actress' birthday. They dropped this happy photo from the Maldives and it is too cute to miss!
Soon after her vacay, Alia was back to work with Ranbir Kapoor as the couple left for Varanasi to shoot for Brahmastra. The three-day shoot was trending through the week as several viral photos from the ghats surfaced.