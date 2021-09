1 / 6

Million Dollar Smile!

We don't need a day or reason to celebrate Song Hye Kyo, just a mere mention or in this case, a few of her pictures are enough to make our day a happy one. Song Hye Kyo is easily one of the most beautiful and established female superstars of South Korea. The talented actress was an aspiring figure skater in elementary school before shifting gears to acting and the glamour world. With her drop-dead gorgeous looks, Song Hye Kyo landed plump projects including 'Autumn in My Heart' (2000), 'All In' (2003), 'Full House' (2004), 'That Winter, the Wind Blows' (2013) and in recent years 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016), and 'Encounter' (2018). She is all set to make her television comeback with SBS' office romance drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' opposite Jang Ki Yong. Presenting an unmissable showreel of Song Hye Kyo's photos that you must bookmark in your photo gallery.

Photo Credit : News1