Song Hye Kyo

Song Hye Kyo first made her debut as a model for a school uniform company as a 14-year-old. The same year, she was cast in her first television drama ‘First Love’. With the KBS drama ‘Autumn in My Heart’ (2000), Song Hye Kyo rose to fame and lead to her becoming a Hallyu star. Her roles in ‘All In’ (2003) and ‘Full House’ (2004) established Song Hye Kyo as a leading star and one of the best-known Korean actresses in Asia. For her 2013 role in ‘That Winter, the Wind Blows’, Song Hye Kyo won the highest award for television at the 2nd APAN Star Awards. Since then, the actress has gone on to have a number of notable roles, including projects like ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and ‘Encounter’. Song Hye Kyo’s most recent work was the drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ (2021-2022). Today, we’re taking a look at some of the actress’ best fashion moments.

Photo Credit : News1