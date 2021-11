1 / 15

A mini look book on the many stars that completely floored us with their charm, grace and beautiful outfits

The Blue Dragon Film Awards is an annual awards ceremony that is presented by Sports Chosun (a sister brand of the Chosun Ilbo) for excellence in film in South Korea. The Blue Dragon Film Awards considers only blockbusters and popular movies of high artistic value released during the previous year. During the selection process, about forty movies that have made it to the final list are screened to the public for free. After the screening of each selection, the awards ceremony opens. The Blue Dragon Film Awards is one of the most popular film awards in South Korea. It was created in 1963 by ‘The Chosun Ilbo’ newspaper and discontinued in 1973. ‘Sports Chosun’, a Korean sports daily also owned by 'The Chosun Ilbo', resurrected the ceremony in 1990 and it has been held annually since then. The 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony is being held on November 26, 2021 at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul In this edition, 18 categories will be awarded. The nominations for 15 categories were announced for the Korean films released from October 30, 2020 to October 14, 2021 on November 1, 2021. This year, the red carpet is studded with stars like Krystal Jung, Song Joong Ki, Park Eun Bin, Jeon Yeo Been, AOA’s Seolhyun, Lee Kwang Soo, Jo In Sung and many more. The show will be hosted by ‘Signal’ and ‘Hyena’ star Kim Hye Soo and ‘Hospital Playlist’ and ‘Dr. Romantic’ star Yoo Yeon Seok. The blockbuster film ‘Escape from Mogadishu’ received 13 nominations in 10 categories.

