PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Vincenzo’ star Song Joong Ki’s smile shone bright like the sun

Song Joong Ki

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki made his acting debut in the 2008 movie ‘A Frozen Flower’. His breakthrough came in the form of a role in the fusion historical drama ‘Sungkyunkwang Scandal’ in 2010. He received critical acclaim through his roles in the 2011 projects ‘Penny Pinchers’ and ‘Deep Rooted Tree’, the latter of which also brought him the PD Award at the 2011 SBS Drama Awards. Song Joong Ki made his small-screen comeback in ‘Descendants of the Sun’ in 2016, reestablishing him as a leader of Hallyu. The actor’s most recent role was in the series ‘Vincenzo’, which premiered on Netflix and tvN in February 2021. Song Joong Ki will be seen next in the crime thriller film ‘Bogota’, as well as a series adaption of the popular web novel ‘The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate’. While we await his next projects, today we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of the star.

Photo Credit : News1