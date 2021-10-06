PHOTOS: Song Joong Ki, Han So Hee & more dazzle the red carpet at the 26th Busan International Film Festival

1 / 7

Handsome is as handsome does!

The highly anticipated '26th Busan International Film Festival' opened amidst much fanfare in the southern port city of Busan on October 6, Wednesday for a 10-day run with much-awaited film screenings and showcasing talent after a pandemic-disrupted year. Asia's biggest film festival will have in-person opening and closing ceremonies and a red carpet event, to celebrate global artists and their applaud-worthy artistry and talent. Powerhouse talents Song Joong Ki and Park So Dam will be hosting the opening ceremony for the prestigious event. 'Heaven: To the Land of Happiness' by Im Sang Soo will be the first film to be screened at this year's festival. The crème de la crème of the industry are present. Song Joong Ki's record-breaking sci-fi movie 'Space Sweepers' is one of the many films to premiere at the '26th Busan International Film Festival'. Also, Han So Hee and Ahn Bo Hyun were present to promote their upcoming Netflix thriller series 'My Name'. Presenting some of our favourite red carpet looks from the '26th Busan International Film Festival'.

Photo Credit : News1