PHOTOS: Broker’s Song Kang Ho, IU, Kang Dong Won, Lee Joo Young & Director Hirokazu Kore-eda glitter at Cannes

The team of 'Broker' at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The upcoming Korean movie ‘Broker’, set to premiere on June 8, was invited to the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 26, and selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the esteemed festival. Starring Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Won, Bae Doona, Lee Ji Eun (IU), and Lee Joo Young, the movie follows a group of group of people operating ‘baby boxes’, allowing infants to be dropped off anonymously to be cared for by others. Trailing them are detectives, who mark them as ‘brokers’, who earn money after selling off the infants. Directed by celebrated Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, ‘Broker’ was viewed at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 26, with the lead cast (with the exception of Bae Doona, due to filming commitments) and the Director in attendance. Take a look at the team of ‘Broker’ glitter on Cannes' red carpet through these striking photos.

Photo Credit : Getty Images