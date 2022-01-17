PHOTOS: 6 spruced up and dashing looks of ‘Parasite’ and ‘Snowpiercer’ star Song Kang Ho

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various looks owned by the dashing actor Song Kang Ho

Song Kang Ho made his film debut in ‘The Day a Pig Fell into the Well’ (1996). In 2003, he played a leading role as an incompetent rural detective in another critically acclaimed hit, ‘Memories of Murder’, from young director Bong Joon Ho. It was the first of several critically acclaimed movies they would make together, with commentators describing Bong Joon Ho’s relationship with Song as a ‘great actor-director collaboration’. In 2006, Song Kang Ho was thrust back in the spotlight, however, with a leading role in Bong Joon Ho's record-breaking creature movie ‘The Host’. The film helped to broaden international awareness of his talent, and in March 2007 he was named Best Actor at the inaugural Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong. Song Kang Ho has continued to star in a number of critically acclaimed films, including ‘The Throne’, a period film that presents a new spin on the relationship between King Yeongjo and Prince Sado; period action film ‘The Age of Shadows’, and ‘A Taxi Driver’, a film that depicts the 1980 Gwangju Democratization Movement. More recently, he had a starring role in the critically acclaimed film ‘Parasite’, also directed by his frequent collaborator Bong Joon Ho, which became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d'Or, as well as the first to be nominated for and win the Academy Award for Best Picture. In 2021, he was selected as one of the nine judges in the competition section of the 74th Cannes Film Festival to be held from July 6 to July 17.

