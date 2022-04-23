Happy Song Kang Day: 6 times the ‘Nevertheless’ star made us smile with his adorable photos

1 / 6

Song Kang

Song Kang is a South Korean actor who made his acting debut in 2017 with a supporting role in the series ‘The Liar and His Lover’. The same year, he was also cast in a drama ‘Man in the Kitchen’, and also appeared in two music videos (‘Sweet Summer Night’ by The Ade and ‘Love Story’ by Suran). From February 2018 to October in the same year, Song Kang took on the role of MC for SBS’ music program ‘Inkigayo’, alongside SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon. He diversified his activities further by joining as a fixed cast member on the variety series ‘Village Survival, the Eight’. Song Kang is known for his much-loved roles in series like ‘Love Alarm’, ‘Sweet Home’, ‘Nevertheless’ and more. The actor is also popularly known as the ‘Son of Netflix’ due to his leading roles in multiple Netflix originals. To celebrate the talented actor on his birthday, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of the star.

Photo Credit : News1