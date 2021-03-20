Advertisement
Soni Razdan: 10 times the phenomenal actress showered love on Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt on social media

Soni Razdan is often spotted showering love on her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt through the social media. Read ahead to take a look.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: March 21, 2021 12:56 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Soni Razdan’s posts for Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

    Soni Razdan is an actor and director who is best known for working in the Hindi movie industry. She the mother of Bollywood star, Alia Bhatt and author Shaheen Bhatt. Born in the United Kingdom and hailing from Kashmir, Soni Razdan started her career with doing stage shows going ahead to appear in television series and then taking over the movie industry. Soni Razdan shares a very close bond with both her daughters, who have often revealed on public platforms that they share a great relation with their mother. During a media interaction, when Soni Razdan was asked about any relationship advice that she would like to give to her daughters, Soni said, “Honestly, I don’t need to tell them anything”. She said that both her daughters are “pretty sorted” and are very bright young girls who “know exactly what they want in life”. Today, in this digital age, Soni Razdan too makes sure to stay connected with her fans and followers through the internet. Often, the actor and mother of two is spotted showering love on Alia and Shaheen on social media. Here are times when Soni Razdan praised them on social media. Read below to know more.

    Photo Credit : Soni Razdan Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Birthday wishes

    Soni Razdan shares a monochrome picture of Alia Bhatt along with a heart-felt caption to wish on her birthday.

    Photo Credit : Soni Razdan Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Major throwbacks

    Soni posts a picture of Shaheen and Alia from their childhood when they were goofying around with each other.

    Photo Credit : Soni Razdan Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    “Best girls in the world”

    The mother of two posed with Alia, Shaheen, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor and called them the best girls in the world.

    Photo Credit : Soni Razdan Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Soni Razdan’s “two hearts”

    Sun-kissed picture of the Bhatt sisters as Soni captions it by saying that she has “two hearts and they beat within each of you”.

    Photo Credit : Soni Razdan Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Mother-daughter love

    An old picture of the three posing for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Soni Razdan Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    “#Bestfamilyever”

    Soni Razdan posed with her daughters and husband Mahesh Bhatt in one frame and said called themselves best family ever.

    Photo Credit : Soni Razdan Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Christmas celebrations

    When the Bhatts celebrated Christmas together.

    Photo Credit : Soni Razdan Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    “Mothers and daughters forever”

    Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta and their friend posed with their daughters for this beautiful mothers and daughters special picture.

    Photo Credit : Soni Razdan Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Vacations

    Soni has the biggest smile on her face as she went on a vacation with her daughters.

    Photo Credit : Soni Razdan Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Toodler Shaheen

    Soni Razdan shared a picture of her kissing the “5 months old Shaheen” as she wished Shaheen on her birthday.

    Photo Credit : Soni Razdan Instagram