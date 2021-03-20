Soni Razdan: 10 times the phenomenal actress showered love on Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt on social media

1 / 11

Soni Razdan’s posts for Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Soni Razdan is an actor and director who is best known for working in the Hindi movie industry. She the mother of Bollywood star, Alia Bhatt and author Shaheen Bhatt. Born in the United Kingdom and hailing from Kashmir, Soni Razdan started her career with doing stage shows going ahead to appear in television series and then taking over the movie industry. Soni Razdan shares a very close bond with both her daughters, who have often revealed on public platforms that they share a great relation with their mother. During a media interaction, when Soni Razdan was asked about any relationship advice that she would like to give to her daughters, Soni said, “Honestly, I don’t need to tell them anything”. She said that both her daughters are “pretty sorted” and are very bright young girls who “know exactly what they want in life”. Today, in this digital age, Soni Razdan too makes sure to stay connected with her fans and followers through the internet. Often, the actor and mother of two is spotted showering love on Alia and Shaheen on social media. Here are times when Soni Razdan praised them on social media. Read below to know more.

Photo Credit : Soni Razdan Instagram