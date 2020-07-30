Advertisement
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Did you know the actor shared a 1BHK flat with 6 people? Here are his unknown facts

Sonu Sood's birthday wishes are already exploding the internet and we have these lesser known facts about the multi talented actor which will make you love and respect him even more.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2020 10:29 am
  • 1 / 10
    Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Take a look at these lesser known facts of the actor

    Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Take a look at these lesser known facts of the actor

    Sonu Sood turns 47 today and social media is already flooding with good wishes for the actor. Recently, Sonu Sood reached out to actor Anupam Shyam who has been hospitalised. The actor is undergoing dialysis, and Anupam's family apparently asked for financial aid. Anupam Shyam is best-known for playing the role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Anupam's family also shared that actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has worked with him in the 1998 film Satya reached out to them. Sonu Sood proved he is the real hero again when he offered a job to a Hyderabad techie who was selling vegetables to support her family after she lost her job in an MNC. As we all know, Bollywood's on-screen antagonist Sonu Sood went out of his way to send thousands of migrant labourers home by buses, trains and airplanes. Not only this, the actor also provided food, water and sanitizers for the labourers to ensure they had a safe and pleasant ride back home. Several of the actor’s close friends in the industry including director and choreographer Farah Khan also contributed generously to his kind act. Sonu Sood himself went to check the condition of the labourers and their buses despite lockdown to ensure their comfortable journey. Sonu’s act was also appreciated by the government and several Bollywood personalities and recently the Governor of Maharashtra appreciated him for the same. Today, on his birthday, take a look at these interesting facts of the "real" life hero.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    The actor got married when he was just 23

    The actor got married when he was just 23

    Yes, the actor was already married when he entered showbiz. He tied the knot with Sonali Sood in 1996.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    His mother did not support his acting career

    His mother did not support his acting career

    Sonu Sood belonged to a non filmy family and his mother who was a teacher always wanted him to have a stable career.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Sonu is an electrical engineer

    Sonu is an electrical engineer

    Following his mother's instructions, Sonu first pursued Engineering from Nagpur before coming to Mumbai.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    This small talk trick which came handy

    This small talk trick which came handy

    The actor soon started auditioning in Mumbai and started having small talks by asking for a glass of water. Sometimes he would end up having 40 glasses of water.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Do you know he is a film producer as well?

    Do you know he is a film producer as well?

    In July 2016, Sonu Sood started a production house called Shakti Sagar Productions, which is named after his father, Shakti Sagar Sood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    It took him more than a year to figure put Mumbai geographically

    It took him more than a year to figure put Mumbai geographically

    In one of his interviews, Sood shared"When someone comes to Mumbai, he or she is clueless about how this city works. I came here for just a year. I thought agar nahi hua toh ek saal baad chala jaaonga. It took me 18 months to just figure out the roads and buildings that mattered.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    He used to stay in cramped conditions

    He used to stay in cramped conditions

    The actor also shared how initially he used to stay in an one-bedroom apartment with a lot of people.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    He also participated in a beauty pageant

    He also participated in a beauty pageant

    Yes the actor participated in Grasim's 1996 Mr. India and was one of top 5.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    His debut film was not a Bollywood

    His debut film was not a Bollywood

    The actor made his acting debut in the year 1999 with Tamil film Kallazhagar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

