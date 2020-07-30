Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Did you know the actor shared a 1BHK flat with 6 people? Here are his unknown facts

1 / 10

Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Take a look at these lesser known facts of the actor

Sonu Sood turns 47 today and social media is already flooding with good wishes for the actor. Recently, Sonu Sood reached out to actor Anupam Shyam who has been hospitalised. The actor is undergoing dialysis, and Anupam's family apparently asked for financial aid. Anupam Shyam is best-known for playing the role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Anupam's family also shared that actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has worked with him in the 1998 film Satya reached out to them. Sonu Sood proved he is the real hero again when he offered a job to a Hyderabad techie who was selling vegetables to support her family after she lost her job in an MNC. As we all know, Bollywood's on-screen antagonist Sonu Sood went out of his way to send thousands of migrant labourers home by buses, trains and airplanes. Not only this, the actor also provided food, water and sanitizers for the labourers to ensure they had a safe and pleasant ride back home. Several of the actor’s close friends in the industry including director and choreographer Farah Khan also contributed generously to his kind act. Sonu Sood himself went to check the condition of the labourers and their buses despite lockdown to ensure their comfortable journey. Sonu’s act was also appreciated by the government and several Bollywood personalities and recently the Governor of Maharashtra appreciated him for the same. Today, on his birthday, take a look at these interesting facts of the "real" life hero.

