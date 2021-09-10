PICS: Sonu Sood welcomes Ganpati on Ganesh Chaturthi; Distributes sweets among fans outside his home

1 / 6

Sonu Sood all smiles as he celebrates Ganesh Utsav at his home

Sonu Sood, who is known for his impeccable acting skills, emerged as a national hero during the COVID 19 pandemic. When the entire nation was cooped in their respective houses, Sonu Sood had taken initiatives to help the migrant labourers reach their destination and even provided the people in need with food, medicines and oxygen cylinders. Needless to say, the Dabangg star had won millions of hearts with his selfless deeds in the crucial times of the COVID 19 pandemic. Interestingly, Sonu continues with his generosity and is often seen helping out his fans as and when needed. Needless to say, the Happy New Year actor has garnered himself a massive fan following of late. In fact, he often meets them outside his residence. And the holy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi was no different as not just Sonu welcomed Lord Ganesha with a lot of zeal and fervour, he even made sure to meet his massive fan army outside his Mumbai residence and spend some moments with them. Check out Sonu Sood’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration pics:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani