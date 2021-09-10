PICS: Sonu Sood welcomes Ganpati on Ganesh Chaturthi; Distributes sweets among fans outside his home

Sonu Sood, who is known for his impeccable acting skills, emerged as a national hero during the COVID 19 pandemic. When the entire nation was cooped in their respective houses, Sonu Sood had taken initiatives to help the migrant labourers reach their destination and even provided the people in need with food, medicines and oxygen cylinders. Needless to say, the Dabangg star had won millions of hearts with his selfless deeds in the crucial times of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Interestingly, Sonu continues with his generosity and is often seen helping out his fans as and when needed. Needless to say, the Happy New Year actor has garnered himself a massive fan following of late. In fact, he often meets them outside his residence. And the holy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi was no different as not just Sonu welcomed Lord Ganesha with a lot of zeal and fervour, he even made sure to meet his massive fan army outside his Mumbai residence and spend some moments with them.
Check out Sonu Sood’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration pics:
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The actor was elated to welcome Lord Ganesha at his residence and was seen doing the arti.
Sonu Sood made sure to follow the protocol and wore a mask while doing the arti on Ganesh Chaturthi.
The actor celebrated the holy occasion with his family and was seen beaming with happiness as they celebrated Ganpati together.
While Sonu has always stated that his fans are close to his hearts, his celebration was incomplete without meeting his fans on the holy occasion.
Not just he met the fans outside his residence, Sonu also made sure to distribute sweets among his fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.