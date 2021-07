1 / 6

Sonu Sood’s lesser-known facts

Sonu Sood is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry, who has predominantly worked in the Bollywood and South Indian industries. Hailing from Punjab, Sonu Sood has always been seen playing the character of an antagonist in the movies. However, he has often proved to be the real-life hero for many by helping people in need and selflessly protecting them from the pandemic. Sonu Sood has always been rising the bar of acting and has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades for his performances in the Bollywood and South Indian movie industries. He is also the founder of a production house, Shakti Sagar Productions (named after his father). Sonu Sood has constantly been making the headlines for showing humanity towards people in need and helping out thousands of stranded migrants reach their homes safely, during the time when India was in a lockdown due to the pandemic. Sonu Sood rose to fame with his performances on-screen but has become a household name ever since he has been a “hero” during the pandemic. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Sonu Sood that the people would be surprised to know. Read ahead to take a look.

