Sonu Sood's PHOTOS with his family display his endearing bond with them; Check them out

Sonu Sood is surely a superhero in disguise with his recent selfless act for thousands during tough times.Today check out these photos of the actor with his family.
9484 reads Mumbai Updated: June 3, 2020 07:27 pm
    Sonu Sood's photos with his family

    Bollywood's on-screen antagonist Sonu Sood turned into a real-life hero when he went out of his way to send thousands of migrant labourers home by buses, trains and airplanes. Not only this, the actor also provided food, water and sanitizers for the labourers to ensure they had a safe and pleasant ride back home. Several of the actor’s close friends in the industry including director and choreographer Farah Khan also contributed generously to his kind act. Sonu Sood himself went to check the condition of the labourers and their buses despite lockdown to ensure their comfortable journey. Sonu’s act was also appreciated by the government and several Bollywood personalities and recently the Governor of Maharashtra appreciated him for the same. Over the weekend, Sonu Sood was invited by the Governor of Maharashtra to appreciate all the efforts that the actor has been carrying out selflessly. The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari tweeted, “Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavors." Sonu has been quite active on his social media during the pandemic and has urged people to help those who are in need. Sonu’s family has been supportive of all the kind work he has been doing all this while. Today, we have some beautiful photos of the actor with his family members which reflect the amazing bond he shares with them.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The prankster and fun uncle side

    Sonu with his niece having a fun banter together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    With his sister

    Sonu recently shared a picture of his sister's new home and shared how he couldn't be happier for her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    A cute little throwback

    Sonu as a small boy with his sister and mom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    With his lovely family

    The good looking Soods and their Ganpati celebrations!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    He has another star in making in his family

    Sonu and his elder son working out on their gym sessions at home during the lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    With his late father

    Some of the fondest memories of the actor with his dearest father.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Like father like son

    Sonu with his son Ishant Sood, we love how similar they look to each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    How cute is this?

    Sonu with his lovely niece and we love how sweetly they are twinning their poses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Thanking his teacher

    A throwback pic of Sonu with his mom where he thanked her for being his greatest teacher.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

