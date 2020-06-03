Sonu Sood's PHOTOS with his family display his endearing bond with them; Check them out

1 / 10

Sonu Sood's photos with his family

Bollywood's on-screen antagonist Sonu Sood turned into a real-life hero when he went out of his way to send thousands of migrant labourers home by buses, trains and airplanes. Not only this, the actor also provided food, water and sanitizers for the labourers to ensure they had a safe and pleasant ride back home. Several of the actor’s close friends in the industry including director and choreographer Farah Khan also contributed generously to his kind act. Sonu Sood himself went to check the condition of the labourers and their buses despite lockdown to ensure their comfortable journey. Sonu’s act was also appreciated by the government and several Bollywood personalities and recently the Governor of Maharashtra appreciated him for the same. Over the weekend, Sonu Sood was invited by the Governor of Maharashtra to appreciate all the efforts that the actor has been carrying out selflessly. The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari tweeted, “Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavors." Sonu has been quite active on his social media during the pandemic and has urged people to help those who are in need. Sonu’s family has been supportive of all the kind work he has been doing all this while. Today, we have some beautiful photos of the actor with his family members which reflect the amazing bond he shares with them.

Photo Credit : Instagram